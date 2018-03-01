Introducing the Second Edition of “The Guide to Marketplaces”

About two years ago, we put together The Guide to Marketplaces. It compiled many of the insights we’ve learned from working with great marketplace companies and analyzing the industry. One third of Version One portfolio companies are marketplace companies, and with each company, we’re learning more about marketplace success strategies and how to overcome the challenges associated with liquidity and scaling.

Two years is a long time in the tech world. And much has changed since we first published the guide. Millions of dollars have poured into blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies. We have also seen marketplaces evolve from products, to services, to information. As such, we realized it was time to refresh the guide and we’re pleased to announce the availability of The Guide to Marketplaces, Second Edition. You can download the PDF or ePub version.

We truly appreciated everyone’s feedback on the first edition, and we hope you find the second edition as useful as the first. Major additions include an entirely revised section on decentralized marketplaces, a new chapter on marketplace exits, and a Funding Napkin that links milestones with fundraising stages for marketplace companies.

We’d love to hear if you find this content useful. What should we expand on in the next edition? Did we leave anything out? Please leave a comment below or reach out to us directly.

Happy reading,

Angela and Boris